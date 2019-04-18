TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of secretly videotaping a 16-year-old girl and another young woman undressing in a trailer on the county fairgrounds.
Channing Eugene Griffith, 30, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of video voyeurism. He was arrested after a woman reported to police in February that she had found a flash drive in the home the previously shared containing photos and videos of both children and adults in various stages of undress.
Police said the photos and videos appeared to be taken by a hidden camera in two locations: Griffith’s former home and a trailer parked at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, which the woman who found the flash drive said children participating in 4-H often used to change clothes. Griffith was involved in helping 4-H participants show sheep in 2013, according to an affidavit.
The subject of one video taken at the fairgrounds in 2013 was identified by police as a young girl involved in 4-H who was 16 at the time the video was taken. She and another young woman who was filmed undressing told police they did not know they were being recorded in the trailer.
Some of the videos included footage of Griffith himself setting up the hidden camera, according to the affidavit.
Another video on the flash drive appeared to be from 2014 and showed a female acquaintance of Griffith’s undressing in the spare bedroom of Griffith’s house, police said. The woman also told police she was not aware she was being recorded.
When questioned by investigators, Griffith first said he didn’t remember owning a flash drive like the one containing the videos, according to the affidavit. When police told Griffith the videos included footage of him and asked whether he remembered making the videos, Griffith said he felt he should not answer any more questions.
He was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.
Court documents noted that Griffith was not found in possession of any kind of recording device, but will be taken into custody if such a device is found.
