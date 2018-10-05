TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with video voyeurism after police said they found a video on his cellphone of a naked woman in a tanning bed.
Brian Trappen, 36, was arraigned Friday.
Police found the video while searching Trappen’s phone after he was involved in a fatal car crash in Jerome County in June, according to an affidavit. Idaho State Police said the crash was caused by Trappen driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84.
The video found on Trappen’s phone showed him setting up the camera and leaving the room before a woman walks in, undresses and gets into a tanning bed.
The woman, identified by police as an acquaintance of Trappen’s, said she did not realize she was being filmed. She said the tanning bed was at Trappen’s family’s business.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.