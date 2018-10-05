Try 1 month for 99¢
TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with video voyeurism after police said they found a video on his cellphone of a naked woman in a tanning bed.

Brian Trappen, 36, was arraigned Friday.

Police found the video while searching Trappen’s phone after he was involved in a fatal car crash in Jerome County in June, according to an affidavit. Idaho State Police said the crash was caused by Trappen driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84.

The video found on Trappen’s phone showed him setting up the camera and leaving the room before a woman walks in, undresses and gets into a tanning bed.

The woman, identified by police as an acquaintance of Trappen’s, said she did not realize she was being filmed. She said the tanning bed was at Trappen’s family’s business.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 12.

