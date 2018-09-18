TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of raping a female acquaintance in 2016.
Syrus T. Porter, 20, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of rape. He was jailed on a $75,000 bond.
Buhl police began investigating Porter in June 2016 after the victim said he forced himself on her sometime that April.
Both the victim and Porter were 17 years old at the time of the alleged attack, though Porter was 18 by the time the incident was reported.
The girl told police that she'd gone to visit Porter and the two ended up drinking alcohol together, though Porter didn't drink as much as she did, according to an affidavit. She said Porter locked the door and wouldn't let her leave.
Porter then forced her to have sex with him, the victim told police. She said she told Porter repeatedly that she did not want to have sex and tried to fight him off during the attack.
Porter was arrested on a warrant Monday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.