TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of beating and killing a woman’s cat after he became physically violent with the woman during an argument.
Larry Dallas Haines Jr., 34, has been charged with felony malicious injury to property, misdemeanor domestic battery and cruelty to animals, also a misdemeanor.
The woman told police that during an argument in late November, Haines threw a phone at her, hitting her, and punched and kicked her cat. When the woman tried to call 911, she said, Haines “came after her in an aggressive manner” and broke her phone before giving her his, according to court documents.
The woman said that, while she was afraid of Haines, the incident with the phone was the only time he was physically violent with her. But she told police Haines “would often grab the cat by the head and shake it and then throw it.”
The night of Nov. 23, the woman said, she went to bed with her cat. When she woke up, she told police, Haines had killed her cat and put it in a box in the laundry room.
Haines is also accused of breaking a new television and computer in the house, as well as punching holes in the wall.
He has been jailed on a $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.