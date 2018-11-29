TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of kidnapping a woman and dragging her alongside his car when she tried to escape.
Wade Fear, 18, was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle.
The woman, an acquaintance of Fear’s, told police that Fear had repeatedly called and texted her saying he wanted to talk, according to court documents. She said she agreed Monday to talk in his car, but when she got into Fear’s car he started to drive off.
The woman told police she tried to get out of the car but Fear grabbed the arm of her sweatshirt and wouldn’t let go. At one point, the woman said, she opened the door and tried to jump out of the car, but Fear grabbed onto the hood of her sweatshirt and dragged her alongside the car on the pavement as he drove.
Fear stopped driving when he drove up on the curb and into a yard on Filer Avenue, where he crashed into a planter box, pinning the woman between the box and the car, the woman said.
The owner of the house with the planter box saw the crash and called the police, according to court documents. After the crash, Fear drove away, leaving the woman in the yard, police said.
The woman was treated for abrasions on her legs and lower back at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Fear has been jailed on a $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
