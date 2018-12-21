TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with a felony after telling police he spanked a child he was babysitting so hard he hurt his own hand.
Caleb Funke, 25, was arrested after the father of a 3-year-old boy took the child to the doctor in November with bruises on his back, legs and chest, according to court documents.
He is charged with aggravated battery, a felony, and three counts of misdemeanor battery.
During police interviews, Funke seemed to be “very nervous” and “made comments about how he knew what happened to individuals in prison who had hurt little kids,” according to an affidavit.
He first told police the boy was injured when he fell into the toilet, but later admitted to spanking the boy with the heel of his hand because he was frustrated that the child wouldn’t go to sleep, police said. Funke told police he hit the boy so hard he hurt his own hand.
An examination by a doctor also showed that the 3-year-old had fractures to both wrists, according to court documents. Funke told police he had recently grabbed the child by the wrists and carried him up the stairs that way.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
