TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of ramming into a woman’s car with his car after the two got into an argument.
Daniel Garcia, 38, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.
The woman told police she and Garcia got into an argument in the early hours of Sunday morning. When she got into her car and began to drive away, the woman said, Garcia got into his car too and “rammed” into the front of her car with his.
The woman said Garcia continued to follow her around town until she called 911.
When questioned by police, Garcia said he was “worried” about the woman after their argument and drove towards her to keep her from leaving. He admitted to running into her car, but said he was not trying to hurt her.
Garcia was jailed on a $40,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
