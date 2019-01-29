TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man told police he fired toward a home early Monday after people in the street began throwing things at his car.
Maurice A. Sanchez, 29, has been charged with felony unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied building and felony concealment of evidence. His bond has been set at $50,000.
A Twin Falls Police Department officer happened to be in the area at the time, around 1 a.m. Monday, while assisting Idaho State Police with a traffic stop on the 100 block of Locust Street.
“He heard what he believed to be several shots fired in the area,” Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said.
A resident who lived in the 200 block of Walnut Street called 911 to report the shots fired, describing a vehicle that had been in the area and sped off at the same time. Another officer found the silver Jetta driving erratically in downtown Twin Falls and stopped the vehicle, according to court documents.
Sanchez, the driver, consented to a vehicle search. Police found an empty holster and one live round in the vehicle. After searching the surrounding area, they discovered a black revolver at Fourth Avenue North and Fairfield Avenue North. The .38 Special contained three spent shells.
When questioned by police, Sanchez said he was driving down Walnut Street when three people started throwing things at his car. While he didn’t believe they hit his car, Sanchez stopped in front of 201 Walnut St. and fired in the direction of the home.
He said he fired only one round aimed at the grass, according to the affidavit, but police say that in body camera footage there were three distinct gunshots heard and there were three spent rounds in the revolver.
No one was injured in the incident, but one of the rounds went through a bedroom window and was lodged in a closet door.
Police have identified two of the three people Sanchez was angry at, but they were not cooperating with the investigation, according to an affidavit.
“At this time, there’s no reason for us to believe there is a threat to the community,” Thueson said. “We believe this was an isolated event.”
A preliminary hearing for Sanchez has been scheduled for Feb. 11.
This isn’t the only active criminal case Sanchez has in Twin Falls County. Back in September 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. He has a jury trial for that case scheduled for March 20.
