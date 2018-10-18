TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was charged with marijuana trafficking after police found baked goods containing marijuana in his car during a traffic stop, according to court documents.
Mark Allen James, 21, was arraigned Wednesday on counts of trafficking in marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He also faces a previous charge of attempted strangulation from a warrant.
Police stopped James on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Twin Falls according to an affidavit. A sniff by a police dog and subsequent search of James's car turned up 23 edibles, a Mason jar with marijuana in it and a marijuana pipe, police said.
The baked goods weighed a total of 1,058 grams, or about 2.3 pounds, according to the affidavit, while the jar contained about 8.4 grams of marijuana.
He was jailed on a $25,000 bond for the drug charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
