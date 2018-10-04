TWIN FALLS — A local man is accused of possessing nude photos of a 16-year-old girl.
Daniel Tyler Ward, 22, of Twin Falls was arraigned Wednesday on one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Ward, who was on probation out of Montana, was arrested after a probation officer found photos and text messages from a teenage girl on his phone in July, according to an affidavit.
A search of Ward's phone and computer turned up three nude photos of the 16-year-old, as well as text messages in which she told Ward she was 16, police said.
Ward was jailed on a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
