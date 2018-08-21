TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of drunkenly hitting a woman with the butt of a shotgun and threatening to kill several others.
Gary Lynn Gaither, 43, was arraigned Monday on one count of aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated assault.
Police officers were called to Bellevue Court in Twin Falls shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man yelling in the street with a shotgun, according to an affidavit.
The first officer on the scene found Gaither holding what appeared to be a long gun, police said. Gaither reportedly began challenging the officer, saying, “Bring it,” before going into his garage.
A woman then ran out of another house and told the officer that Gaither beat her up, according to the affidavit. The woman had significant injuries to her head, police said, including a large laceration to her forehead above her left eye. She was bleeding from the left side of her head, “soaking” her shirt, hands, and pants with blood.
The woman’s sister told police that she and her sister had gone outside to smoke a cigarette when Gaither began yelling at them, calling them vulgar names and obscenities.
Later, the woman’s sister said, Gaither came out with a gun and pointed at them while threatening to kill them. She said Gaither hit her sister with the buttstock of the shotgun, knocking her out.
The woman’s sister’s boyfriend, who was “covered in blood,” told police he “beat the s**t” out of Gaither and restrained him while another neighbor took the shotgun, according to the affidavit.
One neighbor, also outside smoking a cigarette at the time of the alleged attack, said he heard Gaither tell his neighbors he was going to kill them and saw the woman lying on the ground in a puddle of blood.
He said that after several people tried to subdue Gaither in the street, Gaither went into his garage and returned with another long gun.
The affidavit noted that Gaither was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He “continued to yell, scream and cuss from the back of the patrol vehicle” at officers and other people outside, police said, and he tried to kick and headbutt the metal and plexiglass divider inside the car.
Gaither has been jailed on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
