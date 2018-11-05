TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of beating an acquaintance with a metal bat, breaking his nose and a rib.
Antonio Otaegui, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of using a telephone to harass another person.
The victim told police Otaegui sent him messages threatening to rape him on Friday. When the victim asked Otaegui what he was talking about, Otaegui told him to come over to talk, according to the affidavit.
When the victim got to Otaegui's house and walked up to the front door, Otaegui and another man he knew, Samuel Juarez, began punching and kicking him, the victim told police. The victim said he fell to the ground and the two men kneed and stomped on him and hit him with a metal baseball bat.
Eventually, the victim said, he was able to get up and leave in his car.
He suffered a broken nose, a broken rib, and several lacerations to his face that required stitches, according to court documents.
Otaegui was jailed on a $250,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
