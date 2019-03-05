TWIN FALLS — A local man has been booked into jail on a $1 million bail after law enforcement said he fired shots in a house Saturday night.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth D. Sartin, 41, on charges of felony aggravated assault and malicious injury to property. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of injury to a child and one misdemeanor count of exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.
The arrest took place after law enforcement responded to a call from a residence south of Twin Falls late Saturday. According to court documents, Sartin was locked outside of the house, but was reportedly breaking windows in an attempt to get back in.
Upon seeing law enforcement, Sartin raised his hands and lay down on the sidewalk before the corporal had commanded him to. A sheriff’s deputy eventually arrived to assist.
Witnesses told police that Sartin and a woman had gone out to a birthday party that night and he’d been drinking. They got into an argument, which escalated when they got to the house.
The woman said Sartin began firing a gun while she had her back to him in a bedroom. She was eventually able to force him outside and lock the door behind him.
Two children, ages 12 and 14, were in the home at the time. One of them called 911.
While cuffing Sartin, the deputy and corporal noticed dried blood and superficial cuts on his hands, plus a deeper cut on his forearm due to punching out two different windows at the home. Paramedics treated him on scene, and police later took him to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center for additional care.
Police found nine bullet holes in the ceiling and another in the bedroom wall. They also found 10 spent shell casings.
After being treated for his injuries, Sartin was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.