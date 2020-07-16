Police thought a man in Boise was killing pets. The FBI just arrested a woman in Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Last month, the Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be getting animals from Craiglist and posting photos and videos on social media after he maimed or killed them. On Tuesday, the FBI arrested a suspect in the case.

But it wasn’t a man, and the alleged culprit was never in Idaho.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had arrested 19-year-old Krystal Scott, of Kokomo, Indiana, on two felony charges of making and distributing animal crush videos. Animal crushing is a form of abuse that has sometimes been filmed and posted online as pornography for individuals with a “crushing fetish.” It’s a federal crime.

According to the news release, Scott “began posting images and videos over various social media platforms, that depicted Scott torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning and other means” beginning in early May and continuing to July 8.