BURLEY— A Texas man was charged with grand theft after Cassia County Sheriff’s deputies found him with stolen guns and other items.
Daydreyn James Pelton, 19, is charged with five counts of felony grand theft and two counts of burglary.
Deputies responded a residential alarm at a Burley home Aug. 17 and when they arrived found the garage door open and the door leading into the home unlocked, according to court records.
The owner of the home was five hours away on a camping trip.
When officers searched the house they found a wooden desk in the garage with the drawers open, and inside the home, a television stand was pulled away from the wall and all the doors on the stand were open.
The owner had officers look for a Savage 6.5 mm Creedmoor rifle along with a case, rangefinder and an Xbox.
Later, when officers were investigating the theft, they spoke with a woman across the street to see if she had noticed anything suspicious. The woman said she just returned home from work and hadn’t seen anything, but her boyfriend, Pelton, was in the house.
Pelton had a warrant out of Texas for stealing a firearm, but Texas would not extradite him from Idaho.
The officer said he found it “odd” that Pelton was wanted for firearms theft and a gun was stolen across the street from where he was staying.
Officers spoke with the owner who said Pelton had been standing nearby when the owner gave another person the code for the garage door.
When officers searched the residence where Pelton was staying he said there were no weapons in the house but they found the rifle and a Remington 870 shotgun with a defaced serial number. When Pelton saw the officer holding the shotgun he quickly denied “scratching” the number off of it.
Pelton then told officers that he stole the rifle from across the street and stole the shotgun from his grandfather’s house, also in Burley.
He also told the deputies that the Xbox was in a bag in a child’s toy box in the house.
Officers also found a pink handkerchief that held a pair of work gloves with rubber fingers and palm section that matched smudges found at the house across the street.
The woman said she was unaware the stolen items were at the house.
A Cassia County Magistrate Court preliminary hearing is set at 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
