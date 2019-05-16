KIMBERLY — Juveniles in Kimberly are facing charges for recent vandalism around the city.
Sometime during spring break in April, a water fountain was completely destroyed in Kimberly's Main City Park, as reported on the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department Facebook page. The cost to replace the fountain was estimated at $3,500.
"A juvenile male will have charging recommendations sent to the prosecutor's office for the vandalism on the city fountain at the Main City Park and a separate vandalism to a downtown building," said Jeffrey Perry, Kimberly-Hansen police chief.
When two businesses in downtown Kimberly were painted with graffiti earlier this month, Perry said two other juveniles were also recommended for charges. The Home Heating and Air Conditioning office and Land View property have since had the graffiti covered.
"Officers located where the paint was kept for the graffiti and were able to determine that it was stolen from a third party here in Kimberly," Perry said.
Because they are juveniles, the suspects' names cannot be released.
Perry added, "Officers are still working these cases to see if there are additional persons of interest involved." Those with information should contact the Kimberly- Hansen Police Department at 208-423-4153 or SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.
