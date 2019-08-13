TWIN FALLS — A 19-year-old Nampa man led Twin Falls County sheriff's deputies on a chase on a dirt road and through a field in a rental car, officials said.
Dominic Xavier Bernal was arrested Monday night on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding a police officer, along with a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft, after a police chase through part of Twin Falls County.
A Twin Falls County deputy attempted to stop a dark Nissan Sentra for speeding westbound on 3700 North near Balanced Rock Park at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to a Tuesday Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office statement.
The car, a rental vehicle, was also traveling in the center of the road, crossing the center line and cutting corners, while moving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, the statement said.
The deputy activated his lights before the Nissan's driver slowed briefly then accelerated. The pursuit continued onto the dirt CrowsNest Road where, at one point, the driver turned the Nissan and drove toward the deputy's cruiser, forcing the deputy to avoid a collision by veering into a ditch.
The Nissan traveled northbound and left the roadway, breaking through 150 feet of fence and driving into a field. The deputy followed the Nissan by paralleling its route on a nearby road.
Other units responded to the chase, as well.
The driver then shut off the Nissan's headlights and, when deputies approached the car, which had hit lava rock and now had a flat tire, they found no one inside.
The deputies announced their presence, and Bernal walked toward them with his hands raised.
Bernal was taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Twin Falls County Courthouse. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.