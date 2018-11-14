TWIN FALLS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a mentally impaired Twin Falls woman they have been looking for since early Wednesday morning.
Riley Renee Haslett, 23, may be traveling to the Boise area. She left her home without telling family and friends where she was going, police said.
Police "became interested in checking [her] welfare" at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the city said in a statement. Foul play is not suspected, but police would like to make contact with her and make sure she is OK.
Haslett has a condition of cognitive impairment and a mental age of about 12 years old, police said. She is white, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs about 115 pounds. She may be wearing pink pants and white shoes.
Police are asking anybody with information on Haslett's whereabouts to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.