TWIN FALLS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a mentally impaired Twin Falls woman they have been looking for since early Wednesday morning. 

Riley Renee Haslett, 23, may be traveling to the Boise area. She left her home without telling family and friends where she was going, police said. 

Police "became interested in checking [her] welfare" at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the city said in a statement. Foul play is not suspected, but police would like to make contact with her and make sure she is OK. 

Haslett has a condition of cognitive impairment and a mental age of about 12 years old, police said. She is white, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs about 115 pounds. She may be wearing pink pants and white shoes. 

Police are asking anybody with information on Haslett's whereabouts to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357. 

