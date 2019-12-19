BOISE — Seventeen-year-old Kinzy Fitzpatrick has been missing from her Boise home since Nov. 11, and the Boise Police Department issued a press release Wednesday asking for the public’s help to find her.
Fitzpatrick has light brown hair that might be dyed blond, and blue eyes, according to the release. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Anyone who has information on Fitzpatrick or might have seen here is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 1-800-843-5678, or the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790.
