TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving a July assault and theft.
The incident occurred in the early morning on July 22 near Washington Street North and Heyburn Avenue, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Detective Brian Maughan explained that a man was walking southbound on Washington Street North when he was assaulted and his wallet taken. The assailants removed money from the wallet and fled on foot, according to the police report, Maughan said.
There are no suspects in the incident, Maughan said.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have information regarding it, to call 208-735-7200 and reference case No. 19004247.
