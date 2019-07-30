TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for a person suspected in a garage break-in.
The man allegedly entered the garage in the northwest residential area early Monday morning, according to a Twin Falls Police Facebook post. He stole a vehicle and credit cards from a wallet.
While the vehicle has been recovered, the man is suspected of fraudulently using the credit cards for purchases around the city.
Anyone with information about the identity of this person is advised to call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.