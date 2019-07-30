{{featured_button_text}}
Burglary suspect

This man is being sought in connection with a garage burglary on Monday morning in Twin Falls.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for a person suspected in a garage break-in.

The man allegedly entered the garage in the northwest residential area early Monday morning, according to a Twin Falls Police Facebook post. He stole a vehicle and credit cards from a wallet.

While the vehicle has been recovered, the man is suspected of fraudulently using the credit cards for purchases around the city.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is advised to call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.

