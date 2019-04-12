{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man in Jerome County earlier this week. 

Steel Truman Price, 18, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning. He is suspected of stabbing a 38-year-old man in a family dispute southwest of Jerome on Tuesday night. 

The victim was injured but stable as of Tuesday night. 

Price, who is currently on probation in Twin Falls County, was last known to be living in Kimberly. 

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Price has an arrest warrant for $50,000, with nationwide extradition. 

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Olson at (208) 595-3312, Detective Tom Reid at (208) 595-3311, or dispatch at (208) 324-1911. 

