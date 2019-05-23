RAFT RIVER — Police are searching in Cassia County for a man who they believe shot a person in Utah before fleeing to Idaho.
Idaho State Police said Jonathan Llana is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Llana is suspected of fatally shooting a person Wednesday on Interstate 84 at Rattlesnake Pass in Northern Utah, ISP said in a statement. He then fled to Idaho and was stopped by Cassia County Sheriff's deputies and ISP.
After fleeing from police, Llana crashed in a canal near the I-86 Raft River/Yale Road intersection, ISP said.
Llana fled on foot and is still at large.
He is 45 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone who sees a person matching Llana's appearance is asked to immediately call law enforcement. ISP can be reached at 208-846-7550 or by dialing *477 on cellphones.
The Utah Highway Patrol said the search for Llana began at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when emergency dispatchers in Box Elder County received a 911 call from a passenger in a Range Rover who said the driver of the vehicle had been shot while driving west on I-84 near milepost 21. The passenger was also injured in the shooting.
The passenger described the shooter's vehicle as a silver Jetta with plates from another state, Utah Highway Patrol said.
Utah officials issued an attempt to locate notice for Idaho and Nevada for the Jetta. Emergency workers confirmed the Range Rover's driver had died and the passenger was taken to the Bear River Valley hospital.
ISP and Cassia County deputies later stopped the Jetta and began the search in Idaho.
Check back later at Magicvalley.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.