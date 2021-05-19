Police: Rupert woman arrested after trooper finds 5.5 pounds of meth in Nevada traffic stop

ELKO, Nevada — A Rupert woman was arrested Sunday on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over for allegedly speeding on U.S. Highway 93 in Nevada. Her male passenger was taken into custody on a felony U.S. Marshals warrant.

Shortly after 8 a.m. a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopped a Toyota passenger car about 33 miles south of Ely, in central Nevada.

“During his investigation, the Trooper identified possible criminal activity and performed a consent search of the vehicle,” the agency said. “The Trooper subsequently located approximately 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine inside the trunk.”

Danielle Marie Adams, 37, of Rupert, was taken to the White Pine County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, selling or transporting methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

Passenger Jose Rosario Juarez, 39, of Burley, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and selling or transporting methamphetamine, in addition to the outstanding warrant.

