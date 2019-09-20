{{featured_button_text}}
Zacora and Elizabeth Manning

Zacora and Elizabeth Manning

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office has put out an endangered missing persons alert for a Rupert woman and her 1-month-old.

The sheriff’s office issued the advisory for Elizabeth Manning, 20, and her daughter, Zacora Manning, according to a statement from Idaho State Police.

Elizabeth Manning is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, she has brown hair and hazel eyes and a tattoo on the back of her left shoulder. The clothing she was last wearing is unknown.

The child is 17.5 inches long and weighs 6 pounds. She has blue eyes and light brown hair. The infant has a birthmark above her nose.

Anyone with information on the mother and child should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or dial 911.

