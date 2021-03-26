Police: Rupert man broke into house, left drugs that were found by child

AMMON — A Rupert man was arrested in Ammon on March 17 after he reportedly broke into a home and left a stash of meth that was later found by a child.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 9 a.m. after the homeowner reported finding Rene Arismendi, 20, hiding in a closet, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Arismendi told the homeowner and deputies he was hiding because he believed his friends wanted to kill him. The news release states he appeared to be under the influence. The homeowner had Arismendi sit on the couch until deputies arrived.

Arismendi allowed deputies to search his belongings. They reportedly found 40 pills in a baggie. A second baggie had white residue in it. He admitted the residue was from meth he had used. The pills were two different medications mixed together that had not been prescribed to Arismendi.

After Arismendi was arrested and taken to Bonneville County Jail, the homeowner contacted deputies again to report their young child had found a pouch between the cushions of the couch Arismendi had sat on.

The pouch contained several documents belonging to Arismendi, as well as 15 grams of methamphetamine.