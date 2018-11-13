Try 1 month for 99¢
TWIN FALLS — A Richfield man is accused of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat in the early hours of Saturday, but witnesses gave police differing accounts of what exactly happened that night.

Jacob Ryan Brooks, 39, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released the same day on his own recognizance. 

Police were called to a house in Twin Falls shortly after midnight Friday, according to court documents. The victim was "bleeding profusely" from his head and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center right away.

Brooks and a female witness told police that Brooks used a baseball bat to hit the victim, an acquaintance of Brooks, after the victim tried to hit Brooks with a candle during an argument.

The victim, however, had a "completely different story," according to court documents. He told police that the argument began when he confronted Brooks and the female witness and accused them of smoking marijuana and methamphetamine in the house with children present. 

The victim said that Brooks threatened to kill him and hit him in the head with a baseball bat. He denied wielding a candle or any other weapon that night. 

Brooks and the female victim did not have an explanation for why the victim would have threatened Brooks with a candle, police said. 

A preliminary hearing for Brooks is scheduled for Nov. 21. 

