TWIN FALLS — Police are investigating a stabbing at the Mr. Gas station on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue.
Police at the scene said a person was taken to the hospital from the incident but would not release addition information as of 8 p.m. Monday.
Return to Magicvalley.com later for more on this developing story.
