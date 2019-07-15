{{featured_button_text}}
Stabbing

Twin Falls Police respond to a stabbing at the gas station at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue Monday evening. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Police are investigating a stabbing at the Mr. Gas station on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. 

Police at the scene said a person was taken to the hospital from the incident but would not release addition information as of 8 p.m. Monday. 

Return to Magicvalley.com later for more on this developing story. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Load comments