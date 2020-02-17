HEYBURN — A police officer will be on campus Tuesday morning at Mt. Harrison High School after rumors threats were shared on social media, school officials said.
The threats were reported to school officials last week and a school resource officer investigated and determined no threats had actually been made, a Facebook post from Minidoka School District Superintendent Ken Cox said.
Since then, a Facebook post has been circulating with claims that the threats were made.
Cox said he requested a police presence at the school Tuesday to "ensure students feel safe."
Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact the school principal, Joe Fairchild, or Cox.
