Police: No, antifa not sending ‘a plane load of their people’ to Idaho to incite riots

“Their plan is to destroy private property in the city and continue to residential areas,” the post said. “We are calling on all business owners to contact us if you are concerned for your business and your private property immediately. We are here to protect you, your private business, and have teams on the ground standing by.”

Eric Parker, who founded the political activist group, told the Statesman in a phone interview Monday that his “credible intel” came from three sources.

“One was an email to a hospital,” Parker said. “I’m not going to disclose who it was from or who it was to — just to be prepared that they were expecting problems, and for the ER to be ready.”

Representatives for Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s hospitals in the Treasure Valley said they had not received or sent such emails, though they were aware of the rumors.

Parker said he was “not really comfortable with saying” who one source was, and he said the other was “law enforcement in Washington state.”

He said members of his organization “monitored” a small protest in Boise on Sunday evening that took place after hundreds rallied earlier in the day to remember Floyd and speak out against his death.