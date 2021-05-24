Police: Mountain Home woman urinated in patrol car after arrest in a Jackpot casino

ELKO, Nevada — Anyone who has made the 116-mile trip between Jackpot and Elko knows it can be a long drive, especially if you failed to make a “pit stop” beforehand.

A Mountain Home woman was booked May 15 on a felony bribery charge after wanting to be let out of a patrol car that she eventually urinated in, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy report.

The deputy was called to a Jackpot casino near the Idaho-Nevada border that Saturday morning on a report that Amanda Stewart, 32, and her husband had been asked to leave but refused.

They agreed to leave but then got into an argument, and the deputy said Stewart started yelling at him so he placed her in handcuffs and escorted her to his patrol vehicle. He said he gave her another chance to leave the casino’s property but she refused to say if she would, and she resisted being searched.

On the drive to the county jail, the deputy said Stewart repeatedly removed her seat belt and “kept complaining about needing to pee.” At one point she allegedly offered the deputy $1,000 to pull over and let her out.

The deputy said he told her several times to hold it and that he was not allowed to stop. At some point she “intentionally” urinated on the floor of the patrol unit, according to the deputy.