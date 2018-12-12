GOODING — The cellphone of a woman missing from a Colorado town was traced to the Magic Valley in the first days of her disappearance, police said this week.
Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on surveillance footage in a Safeway store in Woodland Park, Colo., on Nov. 22, the Woodland Park police chief said Monday in a news conference.
Berreth sent a text message Nov. 25 to her employer saying she wouldn’t be at work the following week. Her cellphone signal was traced around 5 p.m. that same day to an unexpected location: Gooding.
That day was also the last time her fiance, Patrick Frazee, heard from her, police said. She was reported missing Dec. 2.
Gooding County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a call for comment, so it’s not known whether local law enforcement is now involved in the investigation.
Idaho State Police are not involved, a spokesman for the agency said.
