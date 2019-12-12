HAILEY — A missing woman and 9-year-old boy with ties to the Wood River Valley have been found safe and the woman was arrested, police said Thursday.
Olivia G. Barkes, 33, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, after Hailey Police said Wednesday she was wanted on a felony custodial interference charge.
The 9-year-old, Logan Barkes, is safe, police said.
