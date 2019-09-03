TWIN FALLS — Two men are facing felony charges after attempting to steal merchandise at Walmart last week while impersonating federal agents, police said.
Aaron K. Altes, 44, and Thomas Wildman, 38, are charged with burglary, impersonating officers and possession of a controlled substance. Wildman also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The pair went to the Walmart on Cheney Drive on Thursday evening dressed in black and wearing badges on lanyards around their necks, according to court documents. Wildman also carried a pistol in a holster.
After selecting a large amount of camping and survival-type gear totaling more than $750, they left the store without paying for the merchandise.
Both men told Walmart employees they were Homeland Security and Central Intelligence Agency officers.
A Walmart loss prevention officer confronted the men outside the store, but they refused to return inside and failed to cooperate. Leaving the merchandise behind, Wildman and Altes left in a green Ford Freestyle, according to court documents.
At about 1 a.m. Friday, the vehicle was seen at WinCo. When it left the parking lot, multiple Twin Falls officers responded and stopped the vehicle on Fillmore Street. Officers had their weapons drawn, and treated the incident as a high-risk felony stop.
Wildman left the vehicle from the driver’s side, screaming at officers that he was a federal agent, court documents say. He also yelled that they would have to shoot him since he would not go to jail.
After refusing to follow commands, Wildman was shot with a stun gun and placed in handcuffs.
Altes was also arrested and officers found methamphetamine when searching the men.
Altes was arraigned at the Twin Falls County Courthouse on Friday and remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail on $200,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9.
Wildman was arraigned on Tuesday, where his bond was set at $200,000. He remains in custody with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 13.
