National Night Out

The Twin Falls Police Department have a slew of their vehicles out during National Night Out Tuesday evening, Aug. 7, 2018, at the Twin Falls City Park.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who was spotted with a rifle at a city event last week performing a "Second Amendment audit."

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury told the Times-News Monday morning that the man was at City Park during Tuesday's National Night Out at City Park, carrying a backpack with what looked like an AR-15 rifle and a handgun strapped to his hip.

Officers spoke with the man, who was later sent for a mental health evaluation, Kingsbury said. The guns were confiscated and turned out to be airsoft weapons.

Police have not released the man's name, and he has not been charged with any crimes.

"He lives here in town," Kingsbury said. The man likes to video record himself doing "Second Amendment audits" and post them on a YouTube channel.

Since last week's incident the man has acquired two more weapons, but there is no guarantee they are of the airsoft variety, he said.

"The guns look real," Kingsbury said.

The police chief encourages anyone who sees the man walking around Twin Falls with weapons and who feels threatened or unsafe to call the police department at 208-735-4357 so officers can ensure the community's safety.

