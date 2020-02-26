Police: Man robbed Twin Falls Family Dollar with gun in pocket

TWIN FALLS — Police say a 18-year-old Twin Falls man pointed a Glock handgun through his coat pocket at a cashier before making off with $426 he planned to spend on meth.

Marcos Nathaniel Rodriguez was arraigned Wednesday on a felony robbery charge in Twin Falls County Magistrate Court.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Family Dollar at 1746 Addison Ave. E. for a robbery.

The cashier reported a man later identified as Rodriguez demanded cash from the register, then fled. The cashier said he didn't pull out a gun, but she could see what she believed was an extended magazine sticking out of his coat pocket. She saw the man run to a red Ford Focus driven by a woman with red hair and got the license plate number.

A Twin Falls police sergeant found the Focus at an apartment building on Washington Street South and made a traffic stop. Rodriguez was in the back seat wearing clothing described by the cashier. Police brought everyone in the car to the police station for questioning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police say Rodriguez admitted to the robbery and said he had a loaded black Glock 19 handgun with a silver extended magazine in his coat pocket.