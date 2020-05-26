Police: Man killed in fight and shooting in Idaho community
BOISE (AP) — One person is dead following a shooting in a small Idaho community, authorities said.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was taken into custody Friday at a home in New Meadows, KBOI-TV reported Saturday.

Police received a report of a fight around 9 p.m. in the community 119 miles north of Boise.

Sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead.

The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect or immediately release additional details.

