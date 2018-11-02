Try 1 month for 99¢
e-scooter

A man fell off a scooter Sunday, Oct. 28, and hit a woman in a Boise crosswalk.

 SVEN BERG, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — A 59-year-old woman was hit in a crosswalk Sunday by someone who had fallen off an e-scooter, the Boise Police Department said in a release Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2 p.m. Oct. 28. on Sixth Street. Two people, a man and a woman, were riding the e-scooter. Having multiple riders on an e-scooter is against city law.

Police said the man, who was the passenger and dressed as a dinosaur, fell off the scooter in the crosswalk and hit the woman. The driver, who was dressed as the cartoon character Rainbow Bright, and the man then fled the scene.

Boise police said those violating e-scooter laws “in a manner that endangers” could be charged with reckless or inattentive operation, which is a misdemeanor.

It is unknown what brand the scooter the two were using, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

