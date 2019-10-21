BELLEVUE — A suspicious package discovered by postal inspectors led to drug-related charges for the recipient.
Koby Slade Sliwicki, 29, of Bellevue was arrested when he picked up the package at the Bellevue post office. He is charged with felony trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
The U.S. Postal Service inspector notified Blaine County detectives of the suspicious package on Oct. 7. After obtaining a search warrant, the package was opened and drugs were found inside.
Sliwicki remains in custody in the Blaine County Detention Center pending arraignment in magistrate court.
