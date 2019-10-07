TWIN FALLS — A police car chasing a vehicle that was racing on Pole Line Road was rammed twice by the vehicle, which had a 2-year-old girl inside, officers said.
Abraham E. Baeza Carmona, 25, of Jerome, is charged with battery on a police officer, felony injury to a child, felony eluding police and racing on a public roadway.
Carmona was driving one of four vehicles police found racing on Pole Line Road near St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to court documents.
The cars were traveling about 100 mph.
When the police activated lights and sirens, the cars fled, and officers pursued Carmona through neighborhoods on the city's north side.
At one point, Carmona's Subaru Impreza rammed a police car twice before the pursuit continued. When the chase ended, officers discovered Carmona had a 2-year-old daughter in the car, police said.
The child was taken into custody by the Idaho Health and Welfare Department when Carmona was arrested.
He was arraigned Monday by Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw Jr., with bond set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.
