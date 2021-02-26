Police looking for driver, car with Twin Falls plates that rammed ISP vehicles near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle with Twin Falls County plates that rammed two Idaho State Police vehicles Thursday near Idaho Falls.

An ISP trooper attempted to stop the black Dodge Avenger with a 2T license plate and dark tinted windows at about 10:50 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls, ISP said in a Friday statement. The driver initially slowed and pulled off the interstate at exit 108, but then quickly accelerated and drove back onto the freeway at an excessive speed. With the trooper following, the suspect again left the interstate at exit 113, West 65th South. The suspect vehicle continued to South 45th West, then turned right on West 33rd South.

As a second ISP trooper was en route to assist, the suspect vehicle continued driving into the path of the trooper on West 33rd South. That trooper attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but when the vehicles collided, the trooper's vehicle was pushed off the road and was unable to continue.

The suspect vehicle again accelerated head-on into the path of the pursuing trooper. That trooper also attempted to stop the suspect vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The vehicles collided, but the suspect vehicle was able to continue on toward a more heavily populated area. For the safety of the public, the trooper did not continue the pursuit.

