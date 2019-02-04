HAILEY — A kitchen worker has been charged with having sexual contact with a prisoner at the Blaine County Detention Center.
Jodi L. Petty, 48, of Fairfield, was arrested Saturday on a warrant with four felony counts of sexual contact with a prisoner, Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. Petty was employed as a kitchen worker by Summit Food Services, a company that provides food service at the jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation began in December 2018. As part of the contract with Summit Food Services, jail inmates are provided to assist the company with food preparation and cleanup. The inmates are supervised by Summit Kitchen staff and monitored by video surveillance and on-duty deputies.
Detention staff noticed “suspicious behavior between Petty and a male inmate,” the sheriff’s office said. Petty’s security clearance to work inside the jail was revoked, and the inmate was removed from kitchen duties.
The sexual contact happened in a storage area, the sheriff's office said.
Petty was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Petty is no longer employed by Summit Food Services.
Stupid to charge her.
Just fire her
Her lfe is an ongoing tragedy starting with Childhood abuse
She wont have any money to pay a fine
She wlll likely get jail "as an exampole to others who want sex with inmates - LoL.
Whats the point?
Or is this charge just so the jail can get dollars from the sate for a new inmate?
Or for another notch in a DA's belt?
