TWIN FALLS — Police say a Kimberly man set fire to a Twin Falls man's garage because he was angry that his wife, from whom he is separated, was spending time with someone else.
Todd Okelberry, 39, was arraigned Thursday on one count of first-degree arson.
He was arrested Wednesday after the Twin Falls man reported that his garage doors had been set on fire, according to an affidavit.
The man and Okelberry's wife, who were inside the man's house at the time, told police they saw Okelberry in the man's backyard, pouring gasoline along the foundation of the house, before they realized the garage was on fire.
The man said when he went outside, he saw Okelberry running back to his pickup truck carrying a red gasoline can.
Okelberry's wife told police her husband had previously threatened to burn down a house with her in it if he ever "caught her with someone else," according to the affidavit. She said Okelberry made the threat after he put a GPS tracker on her car and found out she had been at the other man's house.
The two are married but separated, Okelberry's wife said.
Okelberry turned himself in to Twin Falls police after a conversation with the bishop for his congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the affidavit.
The bishop said Okelberry told him he set the fire to "make a statement."
Okelberry has been jailed on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
[angry] what is wrong with these people nowadays you know I used to tell my wife one of these days we're going to have a lot of people come from other states and are going to destroy Idaho and that's what's happening a lot of people from other states and moving over here and messing up my state Idaho go back where you come from
