Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cop Lights

Police lights

HAILEY — A Bellevue woman was killed and two others injured Sunday in a head-on crash on Idaho Highway 75, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said.

Georgina Ubence, 37, died at the scene of the two-car crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Javier Ubence, 45, also of Bellevue, was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, where he was still a patient as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Kaitlyn Graefe, 20, of Shoshone, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. She was still a patient there Monday evening.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Graefe was driving south when her car crossed the center line and hit the Ubences’ northbound car, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. near milepost 101, south of the Timmerman Rest Area.

All involved were wearing seat belts.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments