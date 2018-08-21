HAILEY — A Bellevue woman was killed and two others injured Sunday in a head-on crash on Idaho Highway 75, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said.
Georgina Ubence, 37, died at the scene of the two-car crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Javier Ubence, 45, also of Bellevue, was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, where he was still a patient as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Kaitlyn Graefe, 20, of Shoshone, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. She was still a patient there Monday evening.
Graefe was driving south when her car crossed the center line and hit the Ubences’ northbound car, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. near milepost 101, south of the Timmerman Rest Area.
All involved were wearing seat belts.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.