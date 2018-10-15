Try 1 month for 99¢

KETCHUM — A local man is accused of punching and threatening a hotel employee with a wooden plank, then kicking a police officer in the groin after law enforcement used a stun gun to subdue him.

Royer Huamani Quispe, 24, was arrested early Sunday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a statement.

Deputies were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the Limelight Hotel, where they found Huamani Quispe holding a wooden plank and walking “in a threatening manner” toward a hotel employee, the sheriff’s office said.

When Huamani Quispe ignored a deputy’s commands to stop and put the plank down, the deputy used a stun gun on him.

The hotel employee later told police that Huamani Quispe punched him in the forehead and cheek several times after he came across Huamani Quispe “stumbling” through the entrance of the carport while making his rounds.

Huamani kept resisting officers while he was waiting to be medically cleared for transport and kicked a Sun Valley police officer in the groin, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held in the Blaine County jail awaiting arraignment.

