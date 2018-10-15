KETCHUM — A local man is accused of punching and threatening a hotel employee with a wooden plank, then kicking a police officer in the groin after law enforcement used a stun gun to subdue him.
Royer Huamani Quispe, 24, was arrested early Sunday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a statement.
Deputies were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the Limelight Hotel, where they found Huamani Quispe holding a wooden plank and walking “in a threatening manner” toward a hotel employee, the sheriff’s office said.
When Huamani Quispe ignored a deputy’s commands to stop and put the plank down, the deputy used a stun gun on him.
The hotel employee later told police that Huamani Quispe punched him in the forehead and cheek several times after he came across Huamani Quispe “stumbling” through the entrance of the carport while making his rounds.
Huamani kept resisting officers while he was waiting to be medically cleared for transport and kicked a Sun Valley police officer in the groin, the sheriff’s office said.
He is being held in the Blaine County jail awaiting arraignment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.