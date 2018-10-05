TWIN FALLS — A Ketchum man has been charged with grand theft by possession of stolen property in connection to a reported burglary at a Bellevue nursery.
Police said Hunter David Dean, 21, was arrested Thursday in Twin Falls and arraigned the next day.
Webb Nursery in Bellevue reported Sept. 25 that more than $58,000 worth of tools and equipment had been stolen the previous night, according to an affidavit.
Police began investigating Dean, a former employee of the nursery, after security footage showed a truck resembling Dean’s truck pulling up to the nursery’s gas tanks.
Officers found tools matching the description of the stolen equipment in Dean’s truck and Twin Falls motel room, according to the affidavit. An acquaintance of Dean’s told police Dean had stored several other pieces of equipment on his property.
Dean was jailed on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.