TWIN FALLS — A Ketchum man has been charged with grand theft by possession of stolen property in connection to a reported burglary at a Bellevue nursery.

Police said Hunter David Dean, 21, was arrested Thursday in Twin Falls and arraigned the next day.

Webb Nursery in Bellevue reported Sept. 25 that more than $58,000 worth of tools and equipment had been stolen the previous night, according to an affidavit.

Police began investigating Dean, a former employee of the nursery, after security footage showed a truck resembling Dean’s truck pulling up to the nursery’s gas tanks.

Officers found tools matching the description of the stolen equipment in Dean’s truck and Twin Falls motel room, according to the affidavit. An acquaintance of Dean’s told police Dean had stored several other pieces of equipment on his property.

Dean was jailed on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

