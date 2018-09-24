TWIN FALLS — A Jerome man has been charged with a felony after refusing to leave a Twin Falls bar, resisting arrest and claiming to be Jesus Christ, police said.
Kory Feltman, 34, was arraigned Monday on counts of felony assault or battery upon certain personnel, resisting or obstructing an officer, and disturbing the peace.
Police said they were called to Whiskey Creek late Friday night for reports of a man harassing staff, trying to grab female customers and lying on the floor with his shirt off, refusing to leave.
Officers found Feltman walking away through the parking lot; when police confronted him and asked for his name, he refused to give it, according to an affidavit.
Police said when they continued to press Feltman for identification so they could fill out a trespass form, he lay down on the ground and told the officers they should just take him to prison.
Eventually, Feltman pulled out his wallet and gave his identification card to police, according to the affidavit. While an officer filled out the trespass form, Feltman started yelling and cursing and "ripped his shirt off," police said.
He then got up, said, "I'm running," and tried to run away, according to the affidavit.
While officers tried to hold Feltman down and put handcuffs on him, Feltman shouted, "I am Jesus Christ, your Lord and Savior," police said.
He also told the officers that he "came here intentionally" and "did this for a reason," according to the affidavit.
Feltman continued resisting arrest while officers tried to get him into the patrol car and he threatened to spit on the officers, police said.
He was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in an ambulance, but was medically cleared and taken to the Twin Falls jail.
Feltman has been jailed on a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
