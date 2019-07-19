ELKO, Nev. — A Jerome man fired off several shots from a pistol Thursday evening in the Elko Junction Shopping Center, but he is not facing felony charges, police said.
Witnesses called police after seeing a man fire a handgun five or six times in the air from the parking lot in front of Ross Dress For Less, according to Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi. The man then got into the back of a black SUV and left the shopping center.
Police quickly located the vehicle at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street. They performed a “high-risk” stop with guns drawn, Palhegyi said.
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez, 31, was arrested and a .380 pistol was found in the vehicle.
Because the gun was only fired into the air, Cervantes Sanchez will not face serious charges, Palhegyi said, even though there was a danger that a bullet could have hit someone.
“What goes up must come down,” he said. "Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident."
Police did not know why the suspect might have been firing a weapon. Palhegyi said alcohol may have been a factor, as the man was picked up from a bar before the incident.
Cervantes Sanchez was booked on seven counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered, a gross misdemeanor. His bail was listed at $17,500.
