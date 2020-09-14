 Skip to main content
Police investigating after Boise rally becomes ‘aggressive’ with fighting, pepper spray
Police Beat

Boise police patrol in Downtown Boise on a Saturday night, April 25, 2015. 

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP

BOISE — Police are investigating a Saturday rally at a Boise intersection that they say “became aggressive” as two groups clashed, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at the northeast corner of State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 8 p.m. Saturday. Officials said two groups, each made up of about two dozen people, began fighting after a rally at the intersection.

“There were reports of fighting, pepper spray being used and the use of a megaphone,” the news release said. It’s against Boise city code to use sound amplifiers like megaphones within 100 feet of a public right-of-way or within earshot of a residence without a permit.

Police said they did not arrest or cite anyone at the scene but are investigating the allegations made by each group.

Officials did not identify either group, but videos and photos on social media showed a gathering at the northeast and southwest corners of the intersection earlier Saturday evening that appeared to be in opposition to Ada County’s face mask mandate. In addition to signs reading “Unmask Ada County,” attendees also waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags. Video showed some counterprotesters wearing masks and displaying Black Lives Matter flags and signs.

Boise Police Department asked anyone with additional information on the incident to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343cops.com or via the P3 Tips app.

