SHOSHONE — A mailbox exploded in Shoshone in the early hours of Friday morning, in what appears to be the latest in a string of mailbox bombings in the town.
But police say there isn't any evidence tying the explosions together.
"As much as we want to say 'Yes, it is [connected],' we have nothing to say it is other than that it's an exploding mailbox," Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez told the Times-News Friday afternoon. "Right now, we can't positively say that they are connected."
An officer from the Shoshone Police Department was called to the 300 block of West C Street just before 1 a.m. Friday, the department said in a statement later in the day. There, they found a mailbox that was "severely damaged" and appeared to have exploded.
The owner of the house reported hearing some "suspicious noises" in the area before police arrived, the department said.
In a statement directed at the suspect, Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith warned that he or she could face both state and federal charges if caught, with the potential to receive up to life in prison.
"You can turn yourself in; in which case the prosecution and jury may find leniency on you," Smith said. "If not, we are a tight knit community, and you will be found.
"Again, it would be in your best interest to come forward and own up to what you have done," Smith added.
The latest incident follows two similar explosions earlier this year. The first, on July 11, took place on the 300 block of North Carmen Street when a homemade bomb exploded in a mailbox.
A second "improvised explosive device" blew up the mailbox of a home on West Huyser Drive, less than a mile north of town, on Oct. 5.
There have been no arrests in either of the first two incidents.
The Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, United States Post Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating Friday's explosion.
Shoshone police are asking anybody with information to either contact the department directly through its Facebook page or call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.
